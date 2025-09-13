Ahead of Sunday's Premier League Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City, the Sports Mole team picks their winners for the blockbuster battle.

Both languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table after three matchdays, Sunday's Manchester derby between Manchester City and Manchester United could already be an early-season six-pointer.

The Red Devils enter the fierce battle one point better off than their sky blue counterparts, having potentially earned Ruben Amorim a stay of execution with an enthralling 3-2 victory over Burnley before international football intervened.

On the other side of the coin, Man City are at risk of suffering three straight top-flight losses following shock defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion, leaving Pep Guardiola with just three points, his lowest-ever total after the first three games of a league season.

Here, the Sports Mole team gives their predictions for Sunday's Premier League main event at the Etihad Stadium.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Man City

There haven't been many Manchester derbies in recent times where both clubs have been in a spot of bother and, while we are still very early in the season, defeat for either in this game would go a long way to shaping the narrative of their first third of the season.

For Man City, it is already their worst start to a season for more than 20 years, and Pep Guardiola's worst ever start to a campaign. For Man United, their misery has only deepened with the new season and, while their Arsenal opener offered glimpses of promise in defeat, since then there has been precious little to shout about performance-wise, even if they did win against Burnley last time out.

That was only Ruben Amorim's eighth win in 30 Premier League games, and half of those have come against promoted teams. One of those remaining four wins was at the Etihad against Man City last season, though, and Man United have occasionally been able to raise their game against their noisy neighbours even amidst all of their troubles in recent years.

Even so, I find it very difficult to back Man United against anyone at the moment. Man City have plenty of problems themselves, and Rodri's return hasn't proved to be the magic fix that the fans hoped for, but they are still the less troubled members of Manchester right now.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Man United

Man City, at home, should in theory be the favourites, but I've honestly got this down as a real 50/50 game - the first time in a while that has been the case between these two sides.

The Citizens blew Wolves away in their Premier League opener, but there have been worrying signs in their last two league games, and Man United will certainly feel that they can hurt them this weekend.

Man United, for all their criticism early this season, have played some excellent stuff in the Premier League, and they have the pace and power on the transition to cause Man City a world of problems.

Whether Man United can be trusted remains a different matter entirely, but this is not the Man City of old, and Ruben Amorim could cook up something special at the Etihad Stadium.

I've got Man United to win this, and it would be some statement of intent if the 20-time English champions were able to inflict a third straight league defeat on Pep Guardiola's side.





Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Man City Neither Man City nor Man United have hit their stride in the opening stages of this season and the pressure is mounting on both clubs to come away with a positive result from this weekend’s derby. Man United have looked far from convincing under Ruben Amorim, but the Red Devils will take comfort from the fact that they have only lost one of their last four Manchester derbies and that was on penalties in the 2024 Community Shield. Amorim’s men will need to defend well and capitalise on counter-attacks and set‑pieces if they wish to prevail against a Man City side who are in danger of already falling nine points behind champions Liverpool if they suffer a third consecutive Premier League loss on Sunday. Defensive frailties were exposed in Man City’s recent defeats to Tottenham and Brighton and the absence of several injured players, including Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki, is far from ideal heading into the derby. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola still has an impressive array of talent at his disposal, and if goal machine Erling Haaland can carry over his five-star international form, then the Citizens will back themselves to come out on top at the Etihad. A narrow home win could be on the cards here.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Man City There is no point dressing it up - the win over Burnley just before the international break only papered over the cracks for Man United, whose head coach Amorim cannot call upon two of his favourite attackers for Sunday's derby; Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount. Therefore, Benjamin Sesko will likely be thrown into the deep end for his full Premier League debut, and the Slovenian is yet to adapt to Premier League football, whereas three-goal Erling Haaland has started the campaign as he means to go on. Guardiola's defence has been carved open far too easily on the break, but an early-season injury crisis has done Man City no favours whatsoever, and the Citizens should be able to fight fire with fire against a side just as defensively suspect as them. Add in Altay Bayindir's known vulnerabilities from set-pieces, and the fact that Amorim boasts an atrocious 16% win rate against non-promoted clubs in the Premier League, Guardiola's men should paint the city sky blue.

Lewis Nolan, Reporter - Draw A third defeat for Manchester City in their opening four games would have been unthinkable, but Ruben Amorim's Manchester United did win at the Etihad last season. United will find it difficult to contain City given their struggles at the back so far this campaign, but they should also have enough firepower to hurt City on the break, so perhaps Pep Guardiola will have to settle for a point.

Anthony Nolan, Reporter - Man United Ruben Amorim’s side may have struggled at the start of 2025-26, but Bryan Mbeumo has looked threatening despite Manchester United's strife, especially during counter-attacks. Manchester City’s vulnerability in transition is well documented, and while the Red Devils will miss Matheus Cunha, Pep Guardiola could be in for a shock defeat.

Anthony Brown, Reporter - Draw As difficult as this may seem, Manchester United should believe in their ability to surprise their neighbours at the Etihad, where they won last December. Manchester City have lost their aura of invincibility over the past year, with defensive issues — particularly during transitions — playing straight into the hands of the Red Devils and their dangerous counter-attacks. Yet, United also have defensive lapses, which suggests that Sunday’s match could result in a draw.



