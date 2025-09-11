Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League Manchester derby between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 197th Manchester derby between bitter rivals Manchester City and Manchester United takes place in the Premier League this weekend.

The two teams meet for the first time since the beginning of April when they played out a dull 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.





What time does Man City vs. Man United kick off?

The first Manchester derby of the 2025-26 season will kick off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday.

This eagerly-anticipated clash will take place two-and-a-half hours after reigning champions Liverpool play against Burnley at Turf Moor.





Where is Man City vs. Man United being played?

Sunday’s Manchester derby will take place on the blue side of the city at the Etihad Stadium, which will soon expand to a capacity of 60,000 once the development of their North Stand is complete.

Last season, Man United came from a goal behind to stun Man City by a 2-1 scoreline at the Etihad, courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 88th minute and a 90th-minute winner from Amad Diallo.





How to watch Man City vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Manchester derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Man City and Man United.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of the Manchester derby will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.





What is at stake for Man City and Man United?

Neither team is entering Sunday’s showdown in particularly high spirits, but Man United did at least claim maximum points from their last match, beating newly-promoted Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford before the international break thanks to Fernandes’s stoppage-time penalty.

Ruben Amorim remains under the spotlight as he endeavour to turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around, and a run of just one defeat across their last four meetings with City bodes well for his team, who will hope to have summer signing Matheus Cunha available for selection.

Pep Guardiola’s side, meanwhile, are seeking to avoid losing three Premier League games in a row after suffering defeats to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break, losing 2-1 to the latter last time out.

Another loss for Man City could see them slip nine points behind champions Liverpool - if the Reds beat Burnley - at this early stage in the season, and they head into their latest clash against Man United without the services of injured duo Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki, while a host of others are doubtful with fitness concerns.

