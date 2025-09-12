Sports Mole looks at Manchester City forward Erling Haaland's record against Manchester United.

Erling Haaland will return to club action at Manchester City on Sunday for the derby with bitter rivals Manchester United at the Etihad in the Premier League.

The Norwegian goal machine has endured a tricky start at club level, with City down in 13th after three games, but he was in electric form for Norway last week during the international break.

Haaland netted a whopping five goals and registered two assists in their 11-1 drubbing of Moldova in World Cup qualifying, taking his nation to the brink of reaching the finals for the first time since 1998.

Despite City's struggles though, Haaland still has three goals in three games this season, and he will look to add that against favourable opposition.

Here, Sports Mole looks back at Haaland's career record against Man United ahead of Sunday's showdown.

© Imago

Erling Haaland vs. Manchester United

Played: 8

Won: 5

Drawn: 0

Lost: 3

Goals: 6

Assists: 3

Haaland has tackled Man United on eight occasions during his time at Man City, boasting a record of five wins and three defeats, while he has scored six times and registered three assists.

The forward's first-ever appearance against the Red Devils came towards the start of the 2022-23 campaign, and it was a sensational display from the striker, who scored three times and registered two assists in a 6-3 victory for Guardiola's side.

Haaland, however, could not help his team triumph at Old Trafford in the Premier League in the reverse fixture that same season, with Man United running out 2-1 winners in front of their own supporters to gain some revenge.

The Norwegian was back among the goals when Man City travelled to Old Trafford in the Premier League in the first half of the 2023-24 campaign, though, netting twice and providing one assist in a 3-0 success for the Citizens.

The striker then scored in a 3-1 success for Guardiola's team in the reverse match at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland also played the full 90 minutes of the 2022-23 FA Cup final against Man United, with Man City running out 2-1 winners to secure the trophy.

However, he could not help Man City win the same fixture the following campaign, as the 20-time English champions recorded a 2-1 victory to lift the trophy.

Haaland also took on Man United in the Community Shield in August 2024, playing the full 90 minutes of what proved to be a 1-1 draw before scoring in the penalty shootout to help his side triumph in London.

However, the Norwegian was a part of the Man City side that suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League in December 2024.

No Data Analysis info