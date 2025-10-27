Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup fixture between Swansea City and Manchester City.

Manchester City will face Swansea City in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Citizens are eight-time winners of the trophy, while the Swans have triumphed in the competition on one occasion, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SWANSEA

Out: Ricardo Santos (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Fisher; Key, Casey, Burgess, Samuels-Smith; Franco, Galbraith; Manuel Hedilazio, Yalcouye, Eom; Idah

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: Rodri (hamstring), Abdukodir Khusanov (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), Erling Haaland (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Ake, O'Reilly; Lewis; Bobb, Kovacic, Nico, Doku; Marmoush

