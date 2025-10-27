[monks data]
EFL Cup | Round 4
Oct 29, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Team News: Swansea City vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law, Football Editor
Team News: Swansea vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© IMAGO / Sportimage / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup fixture between Swansea City and Manchester City.

Manchester City will face Swansea City in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Citizens are eight-time winners of the trophy, while the Swans have triumphed in the competition on one occasion, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


SWANSEA VS. MAN CITY

SWANSEA

Out: Ricardo Santos (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Fisher; Key, Casey, Burgess, Samuels-Smith; Franco, Galbraith; Manuel Hedilazio, Yalcouye, Eom; Idah

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: Rodri (hamstring), Abdukodir Khusanov (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), Erling Haaland (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Ake, O'Reilly; Lewis; Bobb, Kovacic, Nico, Doku; Marmoush

Written by
Matt Law
