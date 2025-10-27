Manchester City will face Swansea City in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.
The Citizens are eight-time winners of the trophy, while the Swans have triumphed in the competition on one occasion, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
SWANSEA VS. MAN CITY
SWANSEA
Out: Ricardo Santos (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Fisher; Key, Casey, Burgess, Samuels-Smith; Franco, Galbraith; Manuel Hedilazio, Yalcouye, Eom; Idah
MAN CITY
Out: None
Doubtful: Rodri (hamstring), Abdukodir Khusanov (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), Erling Haaland (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Ake, O'Reilly; Lewis; Bobb, Kovacic, Nico, Doku; Marmoush