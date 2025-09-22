Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash with Huddersfield Town.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be expected to make wholesale changes to his team for their EFL Cup third-round clash with Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

The Citizens will remain without the availability of Rayan Cherki (thigh), Omar Marmoush (knee), Mateo Kovacic (Achilles), Rayan Ait Nouri (ankle) and Kalvin Phillips (Achilles), while Erling Haaland, Nico O'Reilly and Abdukodir Khusanov are all doubts after being withdrawn in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal due to injury concerns.

One fitness bonus from that Arsenal draw was the reintroduction of John Stones to the matchday squad, as the defender had missed two matches with injury, and the centre-back could now start for the Citizens against Huddersfield Town.

With Guardiola expected to make plenty of changes to the starting team for Wednesday's cup game, Stones could be part of a completely revamped backline alongside Matheus Nunes, Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis, while James Trafford may return ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

Further forward, Nico Gonzalez is likely to replace Rodri at the base of midfield, while Tijjani Reijnders and Bernardo Silva may retain their places in the middle of the park due to Guardiola's limited options given the numerous injury and fitness concerns.

Savinho and Oscar Bobb could be awarded starts in the wide positions, while Haaland could be rested after reported back pain in the draw with Arsenal, meaning Phil Foden may serve as a false-nine in attack.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Ake, Lewis; Bobb, Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Savinho; Foden

No Data Analysis info