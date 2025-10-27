Sports Mole looks at how Manchester City could line up in their EFL Cup fourth-round contest with Championship side Swansea City.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is set to make changes to his starting side for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round contest with Championship outfit Swansea City.

Erling Haaland will need to be assessed after colliding with the post in the latter stages of Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

However, the Norway international is unlikely to start even if he is declared fit.

Rodri, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Ait-Nouri are also injury doubts, and it would be a surprise if any of the trio were involved in the EFL Cup clash.

Guardiola will shuffle his pack following the clash with Villa; Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku, Nico O'Reilly, Omar Marmoush, Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic could all be introduced into the side.

James Trafford has lost his role as the number one since Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival, and there is expected to be a spot between the sticks for the English goalkeeper in the EFL Cup clash.

Marmoush is yet to score in eight appearances for the Citizens this season, but he has had injury problems, and the 26-year-old could feature through the middle on Wednesday night.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Ake, O'Reilly; Lewis; Bobb, Kovacic, Nico, Doku; Marmoush

