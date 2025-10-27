Swansea vs. Man City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Swansea City and Manchester City, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Manchester City will be aiming to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup when they take on Championship outfit Swansea City on Wednesday night.

The Citizens are eight-time winners of this competition, with their last success coming in 2021.

Swansea, meanwhile, famously won the trophy in 2013, recording a 5-0 victory over Bradford City in the final.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their clash in the fourth round of the League Cup.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 37

Swansea City wins: 7

Draws: 4

Manchester City wins: 26

Man City and Swansea have locked horns on just 37 previous occasions, and it is the former that comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record, boasting 26 wins to the latter's seven.

The first-ever clash between the two sides took place in Division Two back in September 1926, with Man City recording a 3-1 win, while Swansea's first success over the Citizens was in September 1927.

Man City are actually on a seven-game winning run against Swansea in all competitions, including a 3-1 victory when the pair last locked horns in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February 2021.

The last EFL Cup fixture was also won by Man City - a 2-1 success in September 2016 - while Swansea's last victory over the Citizens was a 1-0 win in the Premier League back in March 2012.

Swansea have only actually beaten Man City once since 1983, demonstrating the size of their task when it comes to Wednesday's EFL Cup fixture in Wales.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 10, 2021: Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City (FA Cup)

Mar 16, 2019: Swansea City 2-3 Manchester City (FA Cup)

Apr 22, 2018: Manchester City 5-0 Swansea City (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2017: Swansea City 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2017: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2016: Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2016: Swansea City 1-2 Manchester City (EFL Cup)

May 15, 2016: Swansea City 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2015: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City (Premier League)

May 17, 2015: Swansea City 2-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Nov 22, 2014: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2014: Swansea City 2-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2013: Manchester City 3-0 Swansea City (Premier League)

May 04, 2013: Swansea City 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2012: Manchester City 1-0 Swansea City (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2012: Swansea City 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2011: Manchester City 4-0 Swansea City (Premier League)

Apr 07, 1984: Swansea City 0-2 Manchester City (Division Two)

Oct 08, 1983: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City (Division Two)

Mar 12, 1983: Swansea City 4-1 Manchester City (Division One)

Read more on Swansea City vs Manchester City

No Data Analysis info