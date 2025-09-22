Ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Aiming for another David vs Goliath triumph in the 2025-26 EFL Cup, League One Huddersfield Town host Premier League giants Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium in Wednesday's third-round matchup.

The Terriers twice came from behind to send their first-round meeting with Championship Leicester City to penalties, winning 3-2, before besting Premier League Sunderland 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time in the second round.

Meanwhile, Manchester City enter the competition at this stage as a result of their Champions League participation, with Pep Guardiola's side winning 2-0 against Napoli on matchday one of the league phase - the second of three impressive recent results, alongside a 3-0 Manchester derby win and 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 81

Huddersfield Town wins: 22

Draws: 30

Manchester City wins: 29

Huddersfield Town and Manchester City first met in a double-header in November 1920, with the Terriers handed back-to-back defeats - losing 1-0 on November 06 and 3-2 on November 13.

That marked the start of a dominant run of results in this fixture for the Citizens, as Huddersfield Town managed only two wins from their first 18 meetings.

The Terriers grew into the fixture over the following decades, claiming 19 wins from the next 56 matches before enduring a long wait for their first matchup of the modern era.

Huddersfield Town and Manchester City were eventually drawn against each other in the fifth round of the 2016-17 FA Cup, with the Terriers earning a replay after an initial 0-0 draw at their home ground, only for the Citizens to demonstrate their immense quality in the replay with a 5-1 demolition at the Etihad Stadium.

That marked their first meeting since 2000, with Man City having developed into one of the best teams in the Premier League while Huddersfield Town spent several years in the lower divisions, but their promotion to the top flight in 2017-18 brought more regular encounters.

Unfortunately for the Terriers, this fixture has brought no joy in the modern era, recording three losses and one draw from their Premier League meetings - with an aggregate score of 11-2 to Man City - before their relegation in 2018-19.

The two clashed once again in the FA Cup last season, with Manchester City continuing their dominance over Huddersfield Town as they ran out 5-0 winners in the third round.

Last seven meetings

Jan 07, 2024: Manchester City 5-0 Huddersfield Town (FA Cup)

Jan 20, 2019: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2018: Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town (Premier League)

May 06, 2018: Manchester City 0-0 Huddersfield Town (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2017: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2017: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town (FA Cup)

Feb 18, 2017: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City (FA Cup)

