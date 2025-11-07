Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Liverpool's mission on Sunday is to spoil Pep Guardiola's 1,000th game parade in their mouthwatering Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.

The second-placed Sky Blues boast a one-point advantage over the third-placed Reds in the top-flight rankings, but Arsenal remain out of sight for now, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: Rodri (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

No Data Analysis info