[monks data]
Manchester City logo
Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 9, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool

Team News: Man City vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Man City vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© News Images / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Liverpool's mission on Sunday is to spoil Pep Guardiola's 1,000th game parade in their mouthwatering Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.

The second-placed Sky Blues boast a one-point advantage over the third-placed Reds in the top-flight rankings, but Arsenal remain out of sight for now, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


MAN CITY vs. LIVERPOOL

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: Rodri (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

ID:585364:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1983:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alexander Isak Alisson Becker Jeremie Frimpong Pep Guardiola Rodri Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!