Liverpool's mission on Sunday is to spoil Pep Guardiola's 1,000th game parade in their mouthwatering Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.
The second-placed Sky Blues boast a one-point advantage over the third-placed Reds in the top-flight rankings, but Arsenal remain out of sight for now, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
MAN CITY vs. LIVERPOOL
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)
Doubtful: Rodri (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland
LIVERPOOL
Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)
Doubtful: Alexander Isak (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike
