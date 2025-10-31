Second travels to fifth in an intriguing Premier League contest on Sunday afternoon, when Manchester City welcome high-flying Bournemouth to their Etihad home.
A win for Pep Guardiola's side will take them above Andoni Iraola's Cherries in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
MAN CITY vs. BOURNEMOUTH
MAN CITY
Out: None
Doubtful: Rodri (hamstring), Erling Haaland (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez; Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Savinho; Haaland
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: None
Doubtful: Evanilson (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi
