Premier League | Gameweek 10
Nov 2, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Bournemouth

Team News: Man City vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Man City vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Sportimage / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Second travels to fifth in an intriguing Premier League contest on Sunday afternoon, when Manchester City welcome high-flying Bournemouth to their Etihad home.

A win for Pep Guardiola's side will take them above Andoni Iraola's Cherries in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


MAN CITY vs. BOURNEMOUTH

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: Rodri (hamstring), Erling Haaland (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez; Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Savinho; Haaland

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: None

Doubtful: Evanilson (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi

Written by
Ben Knapton
