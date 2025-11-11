Manchester City reportedly learn when they will be able to call upon an injured midfielder, who is set to miss a significant period of the season.

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is set to miss out on action until February at the earliest due to an Achilles injury that will require a second surgery, it has been revealed.

The Citizens emerged as 3-0 winners against Liverpool on Sunday at the Etihad, with the hosts dominating the middle of the pitch despite key absentees.

Nico Gonzalez filled in at the base of midfield for Rodri, but he won many of his duels against the Reds while also scoring his side's second goal of the game, though his strike was deflected off of Virgil van Dijk.

Rodri was not the only star unavailable, with former Chelsea man Kovacic also sidelined, and he has missed the majority of 2025-26 having already had an operation on his Achilles prior to the summer's Club World Cup tournament.

The Daily Mail claim that the 31-year-old is set for another operation after feeling discomfort, and he is expected to be absent until February, though he could require even longer on the sidelines.

Manchester City's midfield options: Why Kovacic injury is not a significant blow

Given he is the current Ballon d'Or winner, it would be surprising if Rodri was not put straight back into the team once he returns from injury.

The Spaniard has struggled with his fitness since returning from the knee injury he suffered in 2024, though his absence was not felt last weekend due to Gonzalez.

While he is not as expansive as Rodri, Gonzalez is a capable passer and is able to link well with pocket players such as Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki, something that helped the team beat Liverpool so comprehensibly.

The 23-year-old is also more athletic than his counterpart, so his skillset means Pep Guardiola is spoilt for choice at the base of midfield.

Can Pep Guardiola beat Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to the title?

City are currently second in the Premier League with 22 points, with first-placed Arsenal four points in front of them, but champions Liverpool only have 18 points.

Guardiola's side are undoubtedly the Gunners' main rivals for the title, and their experience of winning major honours could be crucial in the race for first place.

Arsenal will play Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their next two league fixtures, whereas the Citizens will face Newcastle United and Leeds United, so perhaps they will have the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table.

City's performances have improved considerably from the start of the season, with the club conceding just two goals in their last five league outings, and they are sure to pose a threat to most opponents as long as Erling Haaland remains fit.