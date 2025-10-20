Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provides an update on Rodri's injury, and he also reveals when the midfielder could potentially return to the lineup.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that midfielder Rodri will miss out on his side's games against Villarreal and Aston Villa due to a muscular injury.

The Citizens emerged as 2-0 winners against Everton on Saturday thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland, and they are now second in the Premier League, three points behind first-placed Arsenal.

Guardiola deployed Nico Gonzalez at the base of midfield against the Toffees on the weekend, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri missing out due to an injury he suffered against Brentford prior to the October international break.

The midfielder missed most of the 2024-25 campaign as a result of a serious knee injury, but he has already suffered three seperate issues since the start of the Club World Cup this past summer.

When asked about Rodri's availability in the coming weeks, Guardiola revealed that he would play no part in the team's next two games, telling reporters: "I don't think [he'll be ready for Villareal - or Aston Villa. It's not long, but it's muscular and you have to be careful.

"We've tried so many times, we've tried to not take a risk, but we have not been able to (manage) that. So we will see."

If the Spanish midfielder was to miss the next two matches, he could potentially return against Swansea City in the EFL Cup on October 29.

Do Manchester City have enough options to cope without Rodri?

Considering Rodri has been more prone to injuries since returning from his knee issue last term, City will almost certainly have to learn to cope without the 29-year-old for extended periods this season.

Rodri is not particularly athletic, but his value in possession cannot be understated, with his ability to keep the ball while progressing play helping prevent counter-attacks.

Gonzalez is likely to continue at the base of midfield, and while he started life at the Etihad slowly, he has since settled into the team.

He is not as skilled with the ball as the Ballon d'Or winner, but he is capable in possession while also offering better ground coverage, and the club should have enough to get by for the next week at least.

Can Manchester City challenge Arsenal for the Premier League?

With champions Liverpool having lost their last four games, Arsenal are seen by many as the favourites for the Premier League title.

If City are to catch the Gunners, Haaland is certain to be key considering he has now scored in 11 consecutive matches for the the Citizens and Norway.

Guardiola will need his other stars to step up at times this season, but the likes of Phil Foden have improved compared to 2024-25.

Manchester City have a proven track record in the Premier League, and as long as Haaland is fit, they will always have a chance of claiming the title.