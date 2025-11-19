[monks data]
Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Newcastle clash: Rodri, Mateo Kovacic latest

By Matt Law, Football Editor
Rodri, Kovacic latest: Man City injury list for Newcastle clash
Sports Mole rounds up all of Manchester City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Manchester City will be aiming to make it five straight wins in all competitions when they make the trip to Newcastle United in Saturday's late start in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently second in the Premier League table, four points behind the leaders Arsenal, and they recorded a 3-0 victory over Liverpool before the November international break.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Newcastle, who are down in 14th in the division, boasting only 12 points from 11 matches.


Rodri

Rodri of Manchester City in Champions League action on September 18, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Fitness

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Newcastle)

Rodri continues to struggle for fitness in the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, and he will need to be assessed before a decision is made on his involvement against Newcastle.


Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic on October 18, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic has only made two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery, and the midfielder is now facing a long period on the sidelines with a heel issue.


MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

Written by
Matt Law
