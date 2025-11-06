[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 9, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool

Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Liverpool clash: Rodri, Kovacic latest

Rodri, Kovacic latest: Man City injury list for Liverpool clash
Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester City will be looking to move further ahead of rivals Liverpool when they welcome the reigning Premier League champions to the Etihad Stadium for their latest blockbuster battle on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in high spirits after following up last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth with a 4-1 triumph against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Citizens will now shift their focus back to the Premier League where they currently sit second in the table, one point above Liverpool in third and - at the time of writing - six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Arne Slot’s side.


RODRI

Rodri of Manchester City in Champions League action on September 18, 2025

Status: Minor doubt

Type of issue: Fitness

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Rodri has returned to team training since recovering from a hamstring injury, but he was left out of the matchday squad in midweek.

Guardiola has revealed that the Spaniard ‘did not feel perfect’ and he was reluctant to risk him against Dortmund. A late call is set to be made on his availability for Sunday.


MATEO KOVACIC

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic on October 18, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Pep Guardiola recently confirmed that Mateo Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Reports in Croatia claim that Kovacic underwent an MRI scan in London which has revealed that he is suffering from calcification in his heel, and surgery could be required to fix the issue.

Kovacic has only made two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer.


MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.


 

Written by
Oliver Thomas
