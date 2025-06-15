Sports Mole brings you the latest injury and suspension news for Manchester City ahead of their Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC.

Manchester City will kick off their Club World Cup challenge with a clash against Wydad AC on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side are viewed among the favourites to triumph at the competition, and they will be expected to open their campaign with a victory.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the latest injury and suspension news regarding Man City, as the Citizens prepare to lock horns with their Moroccan opponents in Group G.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Return date: June 18 (vs. Wydad AC)

Stones has not played for Man City since February due to the thigh injury that he suffered in the team's Champions League clash with Real Madrid. However, the centre-back has returned to full training ahead of this match and therefore has a slight chance of being involved on Wednesday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Return date: Next season

Kovacic is not with the Man City squad at the Club World Cup, as the midfielder has undergone an operation on an Achilles injury, and the Croatian will therefore not be available for selection until next season.

MAN CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspension concerns ahead of their Club World Cup opener.