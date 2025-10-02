[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Brentford
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Brentford clash: Cherki, Khusanov, Ait-Nouri, Marmoush latest

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League derby clash with Brentford on Sunday.

Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side have picked up seven points from their last nine available in the top flight, with three of those points collected from a 5-1 home victory over Burnley last weekend.

However, the Citizens had to settle for a share of the spoils in the Champions League on Wednesday night, as they controversially conceded an 89th-minute penalty to draw 2-2 with Monaco in the League Phase.

Man City's focus now shifts back to the Premier League, and here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Keith Andrews’s side.


RAYAN CHERKI

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki on June 18, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Everton)

Rayan Cherki has been sidelined for Man City’s last seven games in all competitions with a thigh injury and Guardiola has confirmed that the playmaker will be targeting a return after the international break, as he does not want to risk his fitness against Brentford having only just resumed first-team training.


RAYAN AIT-NOURI

Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri receives treatment for an injury on August 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Everton)

Rayan Ait-Nouri has missed the last six games with an ankle problem and the left-back is targeting a first-team comeback after the international break.


ABDUKODIR KHUSANOV

Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov pictured in September 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Everton)

Abdukodir Khusanov has missed Man City’s last three games since he was taken off at half time in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal with a calf issue. The defender is hoping to return after the international break.


OMAR MARMOUSH

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush on August 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Everton)

Omar Marmoush has missed Man City’s last six matches with a knee injury sustained whilst representing Egypt during last month’s international break. The forward will hope to return to the first-team fold after October’s international schedule.


MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

Written by
Oliver Thomas
