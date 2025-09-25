Man City vs. Burnley: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Burnley, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Manchester City and Burnley resume their Premier League duties at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon following contrasting results in the EFL Cup third round.

Three days after dropping two points in a draw at Arsenal, the Citizens secured their spot in the fourth round of the EFL Cup with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Burnley also faced League One opposition in the EFL Cup, but they suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff City, having previously drawn 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in the top flight

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 112

Manchester City wins: 57

Draws: 25

Burnley wins: 30

Manchester City and Burnley have faced each other a total of 112 times across all competitions, with the Citizens leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 57 wins to the Clarets' 30, while 25 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

October 30 1897 was the very first time these two clubs butted heads in the old Division Two, with the Clarets claiming a 3-1 home victory. Just under three years later, the Citizens celebrated their first ever success over Burnley, winning by a 1-0 scoreline at Hyde Road in the old Division One.

Both Man City and Burnley had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two over the years, but since the mid-1970s, the former have truly dominated this fixture, winning 25 and drawing six of their last 32 encounters with the Clarets across all competitions.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Man City have won 14 and drawn three of their 18 league meetings with Burnley, scoring 51 goals in total and coming out on top by a margin of at least two goals on 11 occasions, while they have also kept nine clean sheets during this run.

Burnley's only Premier League victory against Man City took place in March 2015 when George Boyd scored the only goal in a narrow 1-0 triumph at Turf Moor under former boss Sean Dyche.

Man City have won their last 10 top-flight games against Burnley, with Pep Guardiola's side most recently beating them 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium thanks to a brace from Julian Alvarez and a goal from Rodri.

Outside of league football, Man City and Burnley have played against each other six times in the FA Cup, with the Clarets winning the first of those 3-1 back in January 1931 before losing each of the next five, while the Citizens have also won all three EFL Cup ties, most recently winning 3-0 at Turf Moor in September 2020 en route to winning the competition.

Previous meetings

Jan 31, 2024: Manchester City 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 11, 2023: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Mar 18, 2023: Manchester City 6-0 Burnley (FA Cup)

Apr 02, 2022: Burnley 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Oct 16, 2021: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2021: Burnley 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2020: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Sep 30, 2020: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (EFL Cup)

Jun 22, 2020: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2019: Burnley 1-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2019: Burnley 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2019: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (FA Cup)

Oct 20, 2018: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2018: Burnley 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Jan 06, 2018: Manchester City 4-1 Burnley (FA Cup)

Oct 21, 2017: Manchester City 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2017: Manchester City 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2016: Burnley 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Mar 14, 2015: Burnley 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2014: Manchester City 2-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

