Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Manchester City will welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium for a matchday 10 clash in the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Citizens are fifth in the standings, picking up 16 points from their first nine league games of the campaign, while the Cherries are sensationally sitting second in the table, claiming 18 points from their opening nine fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Manchester City vs. Bournemouth kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 4.30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Manchester City vs. Bournemouth being played?

The match will take place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens have a formidable record at their home ground in this fixture, winning all of their last nine meetings at the Etihad Stadium.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth: What's the story?

Manchester City had a difficult start to the Premier League season as they suffered two defeats in their opening three fixtures, but Pep Guardiola's side appeared to be hitting their stride as they went unbeaten in the following nine matches across all competitions.

However, Aston Villa disrupted their momentum with a third straight Villa Park victory over Manchester City, although the Citizens have bounced back with a 3-1 win against Swansea City to book their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Their midweek involvement will hand Bournemouth a slight advantage though, as the Cherries will certainly be the fresher of the two teams heading into Sunday's encounter.

Andoni Iraola's side will also be full of confidence given their stunning start to the campaign, with the Cherries outstandingly sitting second in the Premier League standings with five wins, three draws and just one defeat from their first nine league matches.

The Cherries are now undefeated in their last seven matches across all competitions and last eight Premier League fixtures, giving them plenty of reason for optimism heading into this clash.