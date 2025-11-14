Haaland: 'I still think I'm not at my best'

At 25 years old, Manchester City's top scorer projects evolution and indicates differential for Norwegian national team's remarkable qualifying campaign

Erling Haaland is one of the main names of the European season. There are 20 direct goal contributions for Manchester City and 15 for the Norway national team since June 2025. Even so, the star believes he can deliver superior performance. "I feel good, but I still think I am not at my best," he told Norway's TV 2.

The striker was speaking in the interview especially about the national team. Although he is one of the team's biggest stars through his on-field performances under Stale Solbakken, he stated that his help to the group goes beyond goals and assists and comes down to "being authentic".

He made his debut in Norway's shirt aged 19, with Lars Lagerback in technical command. Since then, he has 51 goals in 46 appearances.

"Of course I bring my qualities in football with me, I feel I have been doing that since my debut. But there is no point trying to be someone different from who you are. Being yourself already takes you very far," declared the player.

Haaland speaks of unity when commenting on Norway's good phase

Haaland is now 25 years old and has still not participated in or seen his compatriots in a World Cup edition. The Nordic nation's last appearance was in 1998, meaning 27 consecutive seasons have passed - six World Cups in total.

However, the campaign during these European Qualifiers suggests the taboo is almots broken. After their 4-1 victory against Estonia on Thursday, they are three points ahead of Italy with one matchday remaining and Gennaro Gattuso's players would need to win by nine goals against Norway on Sunday at San Siro to qualify as group winners and avoid the play-offs.

In the worst-case scenario for Solbakken and company, Norway already have a place secured in the play-offs.

The number nine is one of the protagonists of the potential achievement of a place in the 2026 World Cup, but drew attention to the union and strength of the group towards the objective. "There are many players on the rise (in the national team). Now I feel we have finally discovered the secret," he stated.

Rising generation promises sustained success

"When I look at Norway's flag, I think of unity. I think of everything Norway represents. It is something very strong every time I see the flag on my chest. We represent unity, we represent many things. We are simple people and we work hard. And now we are getting close."

In this case, he stressed not being the only one with room to evolve. According to Haaland, the Norway national team boasts talents for at least another five years. "I have been saying this for a long time. I feel we are in a good moment. The generation we have now is fantastic," he commented.

"We have many players who are at their peak, and many young players who will be at their best in five years' time," he concluded.

This article was originally published on Trivela.