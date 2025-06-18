Manchester City's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season have been released, and here Sports Mole rounds up the full schedule, including their opening game, standout matches and key dates for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester City's four-year chokehold on the Premier League was ended in 2024-25 as Liverpool claimed the title to ensure that the Citizens would not lift the trophy for the fifth consecutive season, with Pep Guardiola's side having to settle for a third-placed finish.

It could have been far worse for Man City, as a dismal stretch of just one win in 13 games across all competitions between November and January threatened to see them fall out of the top four altogether, but January reinforcements and a 10-game unbeaten league run to close the season secured their Champions League spot.

Man City have already been busy in the transfer market as they aim to reclaim their throne at the top of the Premier League table in 2025-26, and with the fixtures now released, Guardiola will undoubtedly be eyeing key clashes that could define the title race.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about Man City's 2025-26 schedule, including a full list of their matches, key dates and their biggest games.

When are Manchester City's biggest games in 2025-26?

September 20, 2025: Arsenal (a)

Home matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in Man City's opening four fixtures already makes for a challenging start to the campaign, but an away trip to the Emirates Stadium could prove to be one of the most important games of the entire season.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are tipped to lead the title charge once again in 2025-26, and while the September 20 clash with the Gunners will not determine the champions at such an early stage, it certainly offers a major opportunity for a statement victory.

January 17, 2026: Manchester United (a)

The Red Devils may not pose quite the same formidable threat they once did, but Manchester United are never to be taken lightly when playing on the biggest stage.

Man City have failed to defeat their Manchester neighbours in normal time in the last four games, with two defeats, one draw and a penalty-shootout victory, while they have won just two of their last six visits to Old Trafford.

The title race should be firmly established at this point of the season, meaning dropping points to a rival could be particularly crushing for Guardiola's side.

February 7, 2026: Liverpool (a)

Potentially the most important away game of the campaign, Man City will travel to Anfield to face reigning champions Liverpool in early February.

The Premier League frontrunners may already be established by the time of this meeting, but with several months of fixtures still to play, the result of this encounter could prove pivotal in the race for top spot.

Manchester City 2025-26 key dates

August 16, 2025: Opening day

August 28, 2025: Champions League League Phase draw date

September 13, 2025: Manchester United (h)

September 20, 2025: Arsenal (a)

November 8, 2025: Liverpool (h)

January 17, 2026: Manchester United (a)

January 30, 2026: Champions League knockout playoffs draw date

February 7, 2026: Liverpool (a)

February 27, 2026: Champions League last 16 and beyond draw date

March 22, 2026: EFL Cup final

April 18, 2026: Arsenal (h)

May 16, 2026: FA Cup final

May 24, 2026: Premier League final day

May 30, 2026: Champions League final

Manchester City 2025-26 Premier League fixtures in full

August

16: Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

23: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

30: Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

September

13: Manchester United (h)

20: Arsenal (a)

27: Burnley (h)

October

4: Brentford (a)

18: Everton (h)

25: Aston Villa (a)

November

1: Bournemouth (h)

8: Liverpool (h)

22: Newcastle United (a)

29: Leeds United (h)

December

3: Fulham (a)

6: Sunderland (h)

13: Crystal Palace (a)

20: West Ham United (h)

27: Nottingham Forest (a)

30: Sunderland (a)

January

3: Chelsea (h)

7: Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

17: Manchester United (a)

24: Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

31: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

February

7: Liverpool (a)

11: Fulham (h)

21: Newcastle United (h)

28: Leeds United (a)

March

4: Nottingham Forest (h)

14: West Ham United (a)

21: Crystal Palace (h)

April

11: Chelsea (a)

18: Arsenal (h)

25: Burnley (a)

May

2: Everton (a)

9: Brentford (h)

17: Bournemouth (a)

24: Aston Villa (h)