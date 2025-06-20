Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Sunday's Club World Cup Group G clash with Al-Ain.

Manchester City defender Rico Lewis will take his place on the naughty step for Sunday's Club World Cup Group G contest with Al-Ain at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

The England defender was given a straight red card for catching Wydad AC's Samuel Obeng in the face with his studs during City's 2-0 opening success on Wednesday, a decision that left both him and Pep Guardiola bewildered.

Lewis therefore has a one-game ban to serve in Atlanta, but Guardiola otherwise has all of his fit and healthy troops available to him and is not short of makeshift right-back alternatives.

Abdukodir Khusanov, Manuel Akanji and John Stones all have experience in that role, but Matheus Nunes should get the nod in a new-look back four, which could still comprise Khusanov centrally.

The Uzbekistan international and Josko Gvardiol could shield the recalled Stefan Ortega in between the posts, while Rayan Ait-Nouri should be in line for a full debut at left-back.

The alterations should not stop there; the fresh legs of Nico Gonzalez and Ilkay Gundogan could be utilised in midfield, potentially in place of new arrivals Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders.

Fringe attackers Oscar Bobb and Claudio Echeverri ought to feel optimistic about their prospects of starting this one too, so Phil Foden - who inspired City to victory on matchday one - could be the only starter from the Wydad win to hold his place as Erling Haaland also demotes Omar Marmoush to the bench.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Nunes, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Bobb, Echeverri, Foden; Haaland