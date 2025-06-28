Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Monday's Club World Cup last-16 clash with Al-Hilal.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola can be expected to make another surfeit of changes for Monday's Club World Cup last-16 scrap with Al-Hilal in Orlando.

The Sky Blues wrapped up a perfect group stage with a 5-2 thumping of Juventus on June 26, although Claudio Echeverri was not involved on account of an ankle injury.

The young South American is now at risk of sitting out the remainder of the competition, while Rico Lewis completes a three-game ban after his matchday one sending off against Wydad AC.

However, Guardiola otherwise has all of his troops fit and ready for action, including Erling Haaland, who came off the bench to score his 300th senior career goal in the thrashing of Juve.

The Scandinavian sensation could now take Omar Marmoush's place from the first whistle, while Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden - another substitute scorer last time out - are banging on the door for attacking recalls too.

Jeremy Doku is one of a handful of players who could reprise their roles from June 26, but further back, a new midfield pairing of Nico Gonzalez and Ilkay Gundogan could be established.

The same goes in the heart of defence, where Abdukodir Khusanov and Josko Gvardiol are candidates to come in, as is Nico O'Reilly on the left-hand side.

Matheus Nunes should hold the fort at right-back until Lewis's ban runs its course, though, and Ederson's inconsequential howler against Juventus should not prove demotion-worthy.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Nunes, Khusanov, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

