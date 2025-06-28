Sports Mole rounds up all of Manchester City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Monday's Club World Cup last-16 clash with Al-Hilal.

Unblemished in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City's pursuit of global glory continues on Monday, when they face Al-Hilal in the last 16 of the competition.

The Sky Blues were the only team to end the group phase with a 100% record, taking nine points from a possible nine in clashes with Juventus, Al-Ain and Wydad AC in Group G.

Pep Guardiola's merciless men slaughtered Juve 5-2 in their most recent battle to make absolutely sure of a first-placed finish, thus condemning Juventus to a daunting affair with Real Madrid next up.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the last-16 battle with Al-Hilal, who wound up in second place in Group H behind Los Blancos.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Mateo Kovacic did not make the trip for the Club World Cup due to a serious Achilles problem, which he has now undergone surgery for, and the Croatian is not expected to return before the 2025-26 season gets underway.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: July 13 (TBD)

Claudio Echeverri sustained an ankle injury in training ahead of the win over Juventus, and Guardiola has confirmed that he faces between two and three weeks on the sidelines.

The South American youngster could therefore miss the remainder of the Club World Cup, but if he recovers well and Man City reach the July 13 final, there is a slim chance he could be involved.

MAN CITY SUSPENSION LIST

Possible return date: July 4 (vs. Inter Milan/Fluminense)

Young defender Rico Lewis will complete a three-game ban for his matchday one red card on Monday, meaning that he will be eligible to make his return against Inter Milan or Fluminense in the quarter-finals if City get that far.

