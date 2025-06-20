From £4m Auckland City to £1.17bn Real Madrid, discover the most expensive squads at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup (15 June – 13 July) is currently underway in the United States, offering a unique chance to discover teams from every continent. Of course, squad values vary greatly, with European clubs boasting the most expensive players in the competition. Here’s an overview of the 32 teams taking part.

Champions League winners just two weeks ago, PSG are among the favourites to lift the Club World Cup trophy. Backed by QSI, the Parisian club has one of the most valuable squads in the tournament, worth just over £930m. Paris ranks third, narrowly ahead of Chelsea (£900m), but still behind the two giants: Real Madrid (£1.17bn) and Manchester City (£1.15bn).

The Spanish and English clubs top the list thanks to blockbuster signings just before the competition began. Manchester City have announced four new players since early June, including Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, while Real Madrid have added Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Europe dominates the competition

As expected, European teams dominate the ranking of squad values. The eleven most valuable squads all belong to European clubs, each worth over £260m (€300 million). Only Red Bull Salzburg (£152m) is the highest-valued non-European team.

Contrary to what some might expect, it is not Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal but Brazilian clubs that follow European teams in squad value. Palmeiras (£219m), Flamengo (£191m), and Botafogo (£141m) all rank above Salzburg and Al-Hilal (£134m). These Brazilian clubs benefit from highly marketable young talents like Estevao (Palmeiras, valued at £52m) and experienced players with European experience, such as former Marseille player Gerson (Flamengo, £22m).

Auckland City, the only amateur team in the tournament

Behind the European powerhouses and major Brazilian clubs, South American and MLS teams come next. Inter Miami (£57m), led by Lionel Messi, rank 21st. The Florida club is behind Argentine giants River Plate (£98m) and Boca Juniors (£74m), who sit 17th and 18th respectively.

Further down the list, African and Asian teams occupy the lower ranks, including Esperance Tunis (£17.5m) and Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds (£17m). The lowest value squad is New Zealand’s Auckland City, the tournament’s only amateur side, with a budget of just £4m. No player on their roster is valued above £260,000, according to Transfermarkt.

Squad values of the 32 teams at the Club World Cup

1. Real Madrid (ESP): £1.17 billion (€1.33 billion)

2. Manchester City (ENG): £1.15 billion (€1.31 billion)

3. PSG (FRA): £930 million (€1.06 billion)

4. Chelsea (ENG): £900 million (€1.03 billion)

5. Bayern Munich (GER): £790 million (€903.5 million)

6. Inter Milan (ITA): £645 million (€739.8 million)

7. Juventus (ITA): £550 million (€631.7 million)

8. Atlético de Madrid (ESP): £442 million (€508.5 million)

9. Borussia Dortmund (GER): £415 million (€477.9 million)

10.SL Benfica (POR): £315 million (€363.5 million)

11. FC Porto (POR): £300 million (€345.9 million)

12. Palmeiras (BRA): £219 million (€252.5 million)

13. Flamengo (BRA): £191 million (€221.35 million)

14. RB Salzburg (AUT): £152 million (€175.5 million)

15. Botafogo (BRA): £141 million (€163.2 million)

16. Al-Hilal (KSA): £134 million (€154.33 million)

17. River Plate (ARG): £98 million (€114.2 million)

18. Boca Juniors (ARG): £74 million (€86.43 million)

19. Fluminense (BRA): £71 million (€82.65 million)

20. Monterrey (MEX): £61 million (€71.5 million)

21. Inter Miami (USA): £57 million (€66.18 million)

22. CF Pachuca (MEX): £48 million (€55.95 million)

23. Seattle Sounders (USA): £44 million (€51.75 million)

24. Al Ahly (EGY): £42 million (€49.65 million)

25. Al Ain (UAE): £39 million (€46.59 million)

26. Los Angeles FC (USA): £39 million (€45.98 million)

27. Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA): £30 million (€35.25 million)

28. Espérance Tunis (TUN): £17.5 million (€20.35 million)

29. Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN): £17 million (€19.85 million)

30. Wydad (MAR): £15.7 million (€18.29 million)

31. Ulsan HD FC (KOR): £12.7 million (€14.9 million)

32. Auckland City (NZL): £4 million (€4.58 million)

Source: Transfermarkt squad values as of June 2025

This article was originally published on Topmercato.