Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City's Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC.

Manchester City will begin their Club World Cup campaign with a clash against Wydad AC on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side are expected to be serious challengers for the trophy this summer, and they will be the heavy favourites to beat Moroccan outfit Wydad in Group G.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Wednesday's fixture.

What time does Man City vs. Wydad AC kick off?

The Group G fixture will kick off at 5pm UK time on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it is a 12pm local time kickoff.

Where is Man City vs. Wydad AC being played?

The match will take place at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The stadium is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL.

The record attendance for the stadium is actually 77,900, which proved to be an Ed Sheeran concert in 2023.

How to watch Man City vs. Wydad AC in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Online streaming

All Man City matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

Meanwhile, Man City's app and official website will provide highlights after the Club World Cup fixture.

What is at stake for Man City and Wydad AC on matchday one?

As is the case in every tournament, the opening fixture is incredibly important for both sides.

Man City's main competition in Group G will come from Italian giants Juventus, so Guardiola's side will be looking to make the perfect start to their campaign on Wednesday.

A positive result for Wydad AC, meanwhile, would leave them full of confidence ahead of the second fixture in the section, which comes against Juventus on June 22 - the same day that Man City take on Al Ain.