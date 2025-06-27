Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's round of 16 Club World Cup clash between Manchester City and Al Hilal from the UK.

After Manchester City produced a flawless run in group G to qualify in top spot, Pep Guardiola is set to face Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup.

Al Za'eem stole into second place in group H on matchday three when they beat Pachuca 2-0 and Red Bull Salzburg dropped three points against Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole provides the details of how to watch all the action in this knockout clash.

What time does Man City vs. Al Hilal kick off?

As part of an engaging batch of round of 16 ties, this fixture will kick off at 2am BST on Tuesday, July 1 for UK audiences.

Meanwhile, the match will get underway at 9pm ET on United States' east coast.

Where is Man City vs. Al Hilal being played?

The game will be staged at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The world-renowned venue has a capacity of up to 60,219 for football matches, and was previously the home of Orlando City SC.

The Citizens will be returning to the venue where they secured top spot in group G by beating Juventus 5-2 earlier this week.

How to watch Man City vs. Al Hilal in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this fixture will be available to view on terrestrial free-to-air TV in the UK.

Online streaming

The Premier League side's clash will also be freely available on DAZN, and merely registering for an account on the platform will enable viewers to catch every game of the tournament.

Fans can access all the matches for free through the DAZN website or app, which can be downloaded on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will also be full of Club World Cup content throughout the summer, including highlights and reactions to each game at every stage, and the network's social media accounts will be posting any major incidents from the tournament online.

Adding to their comprehensive coverage, highlights and half-time recaps will be provided on the DAZN Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Man City vs. Al Hilal in the round of 16?

Before the Club World Cup began, one of the biggest talking points was the huge prize fund for the winners, and the £97m sum will certainly motivate each team at the tournament.

Should City make it through to the quarter-finals, they could set up a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final if Inter Milan can beat Fluminense in their own round of 16 tie.

From that point on, Al Hilal or the Citizens would be up against one of Benfica, Chelsea, Botafogo or Palmeiras in the semi-finals, and such a clash would make Guardiola's side favourites to reach the final.

The Premier League club are the only team at the tournament that have won each of their fixtures, and despite their struggles in 2024-25, they will be expecting to go all the way this summer.

As for Al Za'eem, they may have only scraped through to the round of 16, but they remain unbeaten so far, and they will be confident of posing a threat after causing problems for Los Blancos in the group stage.