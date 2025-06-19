Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Man City’s FIFA Club World Cup Group G clash against Al-Ain.

Manchester City will be looking to claim their second victory in in Group G of the FIFA Club World Cup when they take on UAE outfit Al-Ain.

The Citizens kick-started their campaign with a routine 2-0 win over Wydad AC on Wednesday, while Al-Ain were heavily beaten 5-0 by Juventus.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture

What time does Man City vs. Al-Ain kick off?

This Group G contest will kick off at 02:00am UK time on Monday.

Meanwhile, it is a 9.00pm local time kickoff.





Where is Man City vs. Al-Ain being played?

This match will be staged at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Opened in 2017, it is the home of the NFL team Atlanta Falcons and MLS outfit Atlanta United.

The base capacity for football matches is 42,500, but it can be expanded to 71,000.





How to watch Man City vs. Al-Ain in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 games across the tournament, and this is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Coverage of the match is set to begin at 1am UK time.

Online streaming

All Man City games are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

Meanwhile, you can see a match report, reaction and highlights of this fixture on Man City’s official website and app.





What is at stake for Man City and Al-Ain on matchday two?

Man City can secure their spot in the knockout rounds if they claim maximum points against an Al-Ain side who will be eliminated from the competition if they lose and Juventus avoid defeat in their matchday-two clash with Wydad AC.

It is difficult to envisage anything but a victory for Pep Guardiola’s side, who will be regarded as firm favourites to come out on top, especially if they are to field a strong side that could include both Erling Haaland and Rodri, who made cameo substitute appearances on matchday one.