Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Thursday’s Champions League clash between Manchester City and Napoli.

Manchester City kick-start their campaign in the League Phase of the 2025-26 Champions League against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

While the Citizens secured a 3-0 derby win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, their Italian counterparts secured a 3-1 Serie A win at Fiorentina on Saturday to preserve their perfect start to the new season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (Achilles), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), John Stones (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland

NAPOLI

Out: Romelu Lukaku (thigh/squad omission), Amir Rrahmani (hamstring), Nikita Contini (broken hand), Alex Meret (muscle), Luca Marianucci (squad omission), Pasquale Mazzocchi (squad omission)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund

