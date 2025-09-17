Manchester City kick-start their campaign in the League Phase of the 2025-26 Champions League against Napoli at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.
While the Citizens secured a 3-0 derby win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, their Italian counterparts secured a 3-1 Serie A win at Fiorentina on Saturday to preserve their perfect start to the new season, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
MANCHESTER CITY vs. NAPOLI
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (Achilles), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), John Stones (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland
NAPOLI
Out: Romelu Lukaku (thigh/squad omission), Amir Rrahmani (hamstring), Nikita Contini (broken hand), Alex Meret (muscle), Luca Marianucci (squad omission), Pasquale Mazzocchi (squad omission)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund
