Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Neck-and-neck in the Champions League league-phase rankings, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund lock horns in Wednesday's mouthwatering encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's seventh-placed side host Niko Kovac's sixth-placed troops, who boast a marginally superior goal difference to the Citizens, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Out: Niklas Sule (toe), Julian Brandt (muscle), Julien Duranville (shoulder)

Doubtful: Nico Schlotterbeck (illness)

Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Couto, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson; Adeyemi, Beier; Guirassy

