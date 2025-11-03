[monks data]
Manchester City logo
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 5, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Dortmund logo

Man CityManchester City
vs.
DortmundBorussia Dortmund

Team News: Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Man City vs. Dortmund injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© News Images / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Neck-and-neck in the Champions League league-phase rankings, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund lock horns in Wednesday's mouthwatering encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's seventh-placed side host Niko Kovac's sixth-placed troops, who boast a marginally superior goal difference to the Citizens, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


MAN CITY vs. BORUSSIA DORTMUND

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Out: Niklas Sule (toe), Julian Brandt (muscle), Julien Duranville (shoulder)

Doubtful: Nico Schlotterbeck (illness)

Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Couto, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson; Adeyemi, Beier; Guirassy

ID:584995:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2021:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Mateo Kovacic Nico Schlotterbeck Niklas Sule Niko Kovac Pep Guardiola Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!