[monks data]
Villarreal logo
Champions League | League Stage
Oct 21, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Villarreal
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Man City lineup vs. Villarreal: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Oscar Bobb starts

By , Senior Reporter
Bobb in, Reijnders out? Predicted Man City XI vs. Villarreal
© Imago
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Villarreal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can be expected to make a few alterations for Tuesday's Champions League battle with Villarreal at La Ceramica.

The Citizens head to Spain on the back of a routine 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, who became the latest victims of Erling Haaland's extraordinary talents as the Norwegian bagged a brace at the Etihad.

Despite the return of Omar Marmoush from injury, Haaland is a surefire bet to lead the line on Tuesday night, although some members of his supporting cast could change.

Tijjani Reijnders has played a lot of football in recent weeks and has lost his magic touch from the start of the season, so the Dutchman could be in line for a well-earned rest as Bernardo Silva re-enters the fray.

Guardiola may also wish to get a glimpse of Oscar Bobb - who has shown flashes of what he can do on the right-hand side this season - but Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku ought to be retained.

Nico Gonzalez is also expected to continue in the holding role while Rodri recovers from his latest injury - this one a hamstring problem - while defensive recalls for John Stones and Josko Gvardiol may also await.

The latter will almost certainly displace Nathan Ake in the hosts' backline, and Guardiola could also be boosted by Rayan Ait-Nouri's return from an ankle problem, but Nico O'Reilly should continue at left-back for now.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Bobb, Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

ID:583889:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2634:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!