Villarreal vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Foden, Reijnders benched as Guardiola makes four changes for Champions League clash

By , Senior Reporter
Villarreal and Manchester City confirm their starting lineups for tonight’s Champions League clash at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a total of four changes to his starting lineup for this evening’s Champions League clash with Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O’Reilly and Oscar Bobb have all dropped down to the substitutes’ bench after starting for the Citizens in last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton.

Josko Gvardiol, John Stones and Rico Lewis have all been recalled and the latter two are expected to operate in a four-man defence alongside Matheus Nunes and Ruben Dias, protecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Stones and Gvardiol set to begin at centre-back and left-back respectively, Lewis is therefore in line to start in midfield alongside Nico Gonzalez and captain Bernardo Silva, who also returned to the first XI.

Savinho and Jeremy Doku both retain their places on the flank and will provide support in attack for goal machine Erling Haaland, who has scored in each of his last 11 appearances for club and country across all competitions, netting three goals in his first two Champions League games this season.

Meanwhile Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit to make the bench and the left-back could make his first appearance for the Citizens since August after recovering from injury.

More to follow...

Written by
Oliver Thomas
