There is only one active manager in football who, after at least six matches against Pep Guardiola, holds a winning record: Antonio Conte. That statistic is at stake once again this Thursday, when Manchester City face Napoli in their Champions League opener.

The clash marks the eighth meeting between Guardiola and Conte, with the Italian currently ahead by four wins to three. Beyond the numbers, the fixture brings together two of the most influential coaches of their generation – both known for their tactical sophistication and mutual admiration.

Conte made history against pep in the premier league

During the 2016-17 Premier League season, Guardiola’s first at City, Conte made headlines by defeating him twice in the same campaign – the first manager ever to do so. That season, the Italian led Chelsea to the title, while Guardiola’s City finished third.

Despite his triumphs, Conte had nothing but praise for the Catalan manager:

"It means that Pep Guardiola is the best in the world, because if he has never lost two games in his career (against the same opponent this season), it means that he is great," he remarked at the time.

Conte’s time at Chelsea ended in typical fashion, with internal tensions surfacing after the title win. Guardiola, meanwhile, bounced back by guiding City to a record-breaking 100-point Premier League campaign the following year.

The rivalry reignited when Conte returned to England in 2021 to take over at Tottenham Hotspur. Guardiola welcomed his return, stating:

"He is back in the Premier League and his career speaks for itself. He has been successful everywhere he has been. He is a fantastic coach."

While Conte’s spell at Spurs did not yield silverware, he still managed to get the better of Guardiola twice more, continuing his rare advantage over the City boss.

Conte vs Guardiola: the head-to-head record

The first meeting took place in December 2016, when Conte’s Chelsea came from behind to beat City 3-1 with goals from Diego Costa, Willian and Eden Hazard. The reverse fixture ended 2-1 in Chelsea’s favour, with Hazard again the difference.

Guardiola secured his first win against Conte the following season with a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Kevin De Bruyne – a result City repeated at home with a goal from Bernardo Silva.

At Spurs, Conte faced Guardiola three more times: a thrilling 3-2 win in February 2022, a 4-2 defeat in January 2023, and a 1-0 win in February that same year.

Guardiola vs Conte – full head-to-head results:



Manchester City 1–3 Chelsea – 2016-17



​​​​​​​Chelsea 2–1 Manchester City – 2016-17



Chelsea 0–1 Manchester City – 2017-18



Manchester City 1–0 Chelsea – 2017-18



Manchester City 2–3 Tottenham – 2021-22



Manchester City 4–2 Tottenham – 2022-23



Tottenham 1–0 Manchester City – 2022-23



The differences between Guardiola and Conte

Although both are tactical masterminds, Guardiola and Conte could hardly be more different in their approach. The Spaniard is known for his possession-heavy, proactive football, characterised by short, methodical passes to destabilise defences. Conte, in contrast, prefers a structured, direct style, built around discipline and vertical transitions.

Now managing Napoli, Conte has reunited with Kevin De Bruyne, once a key figure in Guardiola’s City side. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport in August, the Belgian midfielder highlighted the differences between his current and former coaches:

"I would say there are two different ways of playing: Pep focuses a little more on ball control and possession, while Conte has a more structured game and works a lot on mentality. Pep works more on the pitch. There are some differences, but each coach has his principles and characteristics."

This week’s Champions League meeting at the Etihad will offer a new chapter in their fascinating rivalry – and a chance for Guardiola to finally even the score against the only coach to hold a winning record over him after multiple encounters.

This article was originally published on Trivela.