Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City and Napoli's Champions League clash on Thursday.

Manchester City and Napoli will get their Champions League campaigns underway on Thursday night when they meet at the Etihad Stadium for a matchday one clash in the league phase.

The Citizens are hoping to considerably improve upon their disappointing performance in last year's competition, when they scraped through the league phase on goal difference before crashing out to Real Madrid with a 6-3 aggregate defeat in the playoff round.

Meanwhile, Napoli return to the Champions League for the first time since the format change, making their first appearance since 2023-24 after winning the Serie A title in 2024-25 - marking their second title triumph in the last three campaigns.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to catch this week's Champions League action.

What time does Manchester City vs. Napoli kick off?

Thursday's night encounter will kick off at 8pm in the UK, while it will be a 9pm start for fans in Italy.

Where is Manchester City vs. Napoli being played?

Manchester City are set to host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium, which can host up to 53,600 supporters.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Napoli in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 2 channel for audiences in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the game live with a Discovery+ subscription if they have purchased the package that includes TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

Highlights

Key moments such as goals and red cards will be posted on the TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account as they happen, and more comprehensive highlights will be available on the TNT Sports YouTube channel after the full-time whistle.

Who will win Manchester City vs. Napoli?

Manchester City have had an extremely inconsistent start to the 2025-26 campaign, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-0) and Manchester United (3-0), while also losing to Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) and Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1).

The Citizens may be boosted by their most recent victory in the Manchester derby, but Pep Guardiola's side have shown clear signs of weakness throughout the opening matches of the season - something Napoli will be eager to exploit on Thursday.

While Man City have had their difficulties, Napoli have burst out of the blocks as they aim to defend their Serie A trophy this term, with Antonio Conte's side winning all of their first three fixtures.

The Parthenopeans are now undefeated in their last 15 competitive games across all competitions, as well as their last seven away fixtures, leaving Napoli surely confident of causing problems for Man City on Thursday night and securing all three points.