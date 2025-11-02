Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will both aim to maintain their unbeaten starts in the league phase when they come face-to-face at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Citizens have defeated Napoli and Villarreal and drawn with AS Monaco in their first three fixtures, while Dortmund have beaten Athletic Club and Copenhagen and drawn with Juventus in their opening three games.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to catch this week's Champions League action.

What time does Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund kick off?

Wednesday's encounter will kick off at 8pm in the UK.

Where is Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund being played?

Manchester City are set to host Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium, which can host up to 53,600 supporters.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate channel for audiences in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the game live with a Discovery+ subscription if they have purchased the package that includes TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

Highlights

Key moments such as goals and red cards will be posted on the TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account as they happen, and more comprehensive highlights will be available on the TNT Sports YouTube channel after the full-time whistle.

Who will win Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund?

Manchester City are heading into this game having won all of their last five home matches at the Etihad Stadium since a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season, while they have also won each of their last two games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have lost just once away from home so far this season - a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga - including recording one win and one draw in the Champions League on the road.

The visitors will be looking to extend their unbeaten away record in this competition when they face Man City, who Borussia Dortmund have failed to defeat in any of their last four meetings.

That includes suffering back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League, with former Dortmund striker scoring the winning goal in the most recent of those City victories.