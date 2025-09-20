Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including how to watch and how the voting works.

Rodri's reign as the best men's player in the world will soon come to an end, as the planet's finest descend on the French capital for the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony in just a couple of days' time.

Following a staggering walkout from Real Madrid after it was leaked that Vinicius Junior would not win the award, the Manchester City and Spain midfielder took home the coveted accolade after securing Premier League and European Championship glory, but a devastating ACL injury robbed him of the chance to defend his title.

Instead, 30 of the sport's other most celebrated names will vie for the ultimate prize, which is just one of several honours on offer during a star-studded evening.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including how to watch and how the voting system works.

When and where is the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place on Monday, September 22 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris; Kate Scott and Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit will be hosting the awards this year.

The event is expected to start at around 7.45pm UK time, although live-streaming could begin at around 7pm, when fans can witness nominees arriving on the red carpet for photos and interviews.

How to watch the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ for viewers in the UK, as well as on the official L'Equipe YouTube channel.

How does voting work for the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

Prior to 2016, footballers and coaches were permitted to cast their votes for the Ballon d'Or winner, but the decision now lies on the shoulders of the world's most prominent sports journalists.

A total of 100 media representatives - one from each nation in the top 100 of the FIFA rankings - select 10 players from the 30-strong shortlist in order from 10th to first.

A journalist's top pick takes 15 points in the voting, which decreases to 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 from selections two to 10, and the player with the most points when all votes have been cast takes home the Ballon d'Or trophy.

If two or more players share the same number of points, they are separated by the number of first-placed votes they receive, and then second and third-placed votes if need be.

There are three main criteria for Ballon d'Or voting; individual performances showcasing 'decisive and impressive character', team achievements, and then finally fair play and sportsmanship.

How many awards will be handed out at the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

Twelve different awards are on offer at the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards, where the men's and women's Ballon d'Or - otherwise known as the Ballon d'Or Feminin - headline the evening's prizes.

Men's and women's players will also vie for the respective Kopa Trophies - awarded to the best-performing talents under the age of 21 - and the Yashin awards for the world's best goalkeepers.

There are also accolades on offer for the best men's and women's club teams and coaches - the latter is referred to as the Johan Cruyff Trophy - as well as the Gerd Muller Trophy for the top goalscorer in the calendar year.

Finally, the Socrates Award is handed out to a footballer heralded for their off-field humanitarian efforts; the 2024 prize went to Jenni Hermoso for her work following the Luis Rubiales kissing scandal.

2025 Ballon d'Or nominees in full

Men's Ballon d'Or:

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembele (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Desire Doue (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden, Sporting Lisbon/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Joao Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabian Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Ballon d'Or:

Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmati (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

Klara Buhl (Germany, Bayern)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Sofia Cantore (Italy, Juventus/Washington Spirit)

Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City)

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)

Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)

Esther Gonzalez (Spain, Gotham FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern)

Lindsey Heaps (United States, OL Lyonnes)

Chloe Kelly (England, Manchester City/Arsenal)

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)

Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)

Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)

Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal)

Men's Kopa Trophy:

Ayyoub Bouaddi (France, Lille)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Desire Doue (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Estevao (Brazil, Palmeiras/Chelsea)

Dean Huijsen (Spain, Bournemouth/Real Madrid)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (England, Arsenal)

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal, Porto)

Joao Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Kenan Yildiz (Turkey, Juventus)

Women's Kopa Trophy:

Michelle Agyemang (England, Brighton & Hove Albion)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid)

Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands, Chelsea)

Vicky Lopez (Spain, Barcelona)

Claudia Martínez Ovando (Paraguay, Club Olimpia)

Men's Yashin Trophy:

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Lucas Chevalier (France, Lille/Paris Saint-Germain)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atletico Madrid)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Matz Sels (Belgium, Nottingham Forest)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter Milan)

Women's Yashin Trophy:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC/Brighton & Hove Albion)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy:

Antonio Conte (Italy, Napoli)

Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Hansi Flick (Germany, Barcelona)

Enzo Maresca (Italy, Chelsea)

Arne Slot (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy:

Sonia Bompastor (France, Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Brazil national team)

Justine Madugu (Nigeria, Nigeria national team)

Renee Slegers (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Men's Club of the Year:

Barcelona (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year:

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

OL Lyonnes (France)

Orlando Pride (United States)