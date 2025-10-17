Preview: Lorient vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Lorient and Brest, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams separated by just a single point in the Ligue 1 table will square off for the first time in over a year as Lorient welcome Brest to Stade du Moustoir on Sunday in the Breton Derby.

Despite a 2-0 defeat at Paris FC, Les Merlus are 13th in the table, two places below Brest, who settled for a 0-0 draw with Nantes in their previous match.

Match preview

After another dismal attacking display on the road on matchday seven, Lorient will be happy to be back home, where things have been much better for them.

The newly promoted side have won three of their previous four home matches in this competition, with seven of their nine goals scored this season coming at Stade du Moustoir.

On Sunday, they have a chance to win consecutive home outings in the top-flight for the first time since 2022, when they triumphed in their first four Ligue 1 games played in Lorient that season.

Lorient have won three consecutive matches in this competition when scoring multiple goals and have earned points in nine straight Ligue 1 outings when doing so.

Olivier Pantaloni’s men have yet to lose a match this season when netting the opening goal, dropping points in only one of those instances (1-1 draw at Le Havre).

Les Merlus have won seven of their previous nine top-flight Breton Derbies, though their last one against Stade Brestois at Stade du Moustoir took place in 2023 (2-1).

A rough start to the campaign has turned around dramatically for Brest over the past few weeks, thanks in part to some strong defensive performances.

Eric Roy’s backline were a hindrance over the first few matches of the 2025-26 campaign, conceding a combined eight goals after three matchdays.

Lately, though, that has been their backbone with this side conceding only once on their current three-match unbeaten run domestically, with Brest emerging victories in two of those games.

A shutout win on Sunday would mark the first time they claim consecutive away triumphs and clean sheets in the top-flight since January-February (three).

They also have a chance to collect three clean sheets in the competition this weekend for the first time since February to March of last year.

Les Pirates have won the last two Breton Derbies versus Lorient by a combined margin of 5-0, while also winning two of their previous three visits to Stade du Moustoir.

Team News

Ankle issues are likely to prevent Bandiougou Fadiga and Nathaniel Adjei from featuring for Lorient this weekend, Panos Katseris is doubtful with a sore thigh, while Isaak Toure is out after suffering a cruciate ligament tear.

Trevan Sanusi is dealing with a sprained ankle leaving him doubtful for Sunday, while Dermane Karim is still recovering from a knee injury suffered back in September.

As for Brest, Lucas Tousart and Mama Balde are questionable with leg injuries, while Romain Del Castillo is likely to miss out because of a muscle issue.

Remy Labeau could be out as well due to an elbow injury, while Radoslaw Majecki, currently on loan from Monaco, did not have to make a single stop against Nantes for his second clean sheet of the season.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Faye; Le Bris, Avom, Abergel, Kouassi; Makengo, Aiyegun; Bamba

Brest possible starting lineup:

Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Ebimbe, Doumbia, Diop; Ajorque

We say: Lorient 1-1 Brest

Momentum is on the side of Brest heading into this clash, though Lorient will feel good about their chances to get something at home given their recent form at Stade du Moustoir.

