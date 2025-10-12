Liverpool apparently receive another boost in their attempts to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, whom the Eagles have now identified a replacement for.

The England international was on the brink of completing a £35m move to the Premier League champions on transfer deadline day in the summer, but the transaction fell through at the eleventh hour.

Palace were unable to sign a ready-made replacement for Guehi, supposedly leading head coach Oliver Glasner to threaten to quit the club if the former Chelsea prospect was sold at the end of the window.

The manager's will won out in the end as Palace pulled the plug on a deal, potentially to Steve Parish's dismay, as the Eagles are now set to lose Guehi on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is not expected to enter talks over a new contract with the FA Cup winners, and a three-horse battle between Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could be brewing for his signature.

Liverpool handed Marc Guehi transfer boost as Crystal Palace 'identify replacement'

Anfield is still thought to be the most likely destination for the England international, although all three interested parties have now received further encouragement in their efforts to sign him.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace have now earmarked an ideal successor to Guehi, whom they are planning to replace with West Ham United defender and former Wolverhampton Wanderers man Max Kilman.

The Eagles are apparently concerned about the prospect of losing Guehi for a cut-price fee in January, although they have accepted that a mid-season move for Kilman will be incredibly difficult to pull off.

The 28-year-old is under contract at the London Stadium until 2031 - having signed a seven-year deal upon his arrival last summer - and he has now reunited with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo after Graham Potter's sacking.

Santo is understood to be a 'huge fan' of Kilman, who has set up two goals in 49 appearances for West Ham since the Irons paid £40m to bring him to the capital from Molineux last summer.

How do Marc Guehi and Max Kilman compare?

Stalwarts of their sides' defence, Guehi and Kilman have both played every minute of the 2025-26 Premier League season, in which the former has claimed one goal and one assist while the latter has failed to register one direct contribution.

Guehi is also yet to be booked in the current campaign, while Kilman has already picked up three yellow cards, but the West Ham man does boast better passing and aerial statistics than his countryman.

Kilman has completed 91.1% of his passes in the top flight compared to Guehi's 86.4%, although the latter has attempted more long balls than Kilman, which could skew the overall success rate.

However, the 28-year-old has won an average of 3.1 aerial battles per game compared to Guehi's 2.7, but the Palace captain boasts more tackles and interceptions than the ex-Wolves defender.