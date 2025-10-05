Liverpool reportedly tried to sign an alternative to Marc Guehi in the summer amid fears that Ibrahima Konate could leave once his contract expires.

Liverpool are reported to have tried to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo in the summer, with the club concerned about the future of Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds lost 2-1 on Saturday against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the club's third consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Boss Arne Slot substituted Konate against the Blues due to an apparent quadriceps injury, but he will hope that the Frenchman can recover in the upcoming international break.

The 26-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and there are fears that fans are seeing the last of him as a Liverpool player.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi was sought in the last transfer window, but Spanish outlet Sport claim that the club attempted to sign Barca defender Ronald Araujo, though they add that the Uruguayan had no intention of leaving.

How will Liverpool line up without Konate in the team?

Konate's injury is made worse by the fact that Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for the rest of the season, meaning Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are the club's only two senior centre-back options.

The duo were key to the Merseysiders' claiming the Premier League title in the 2019-20 campaign, but it is some time since Gomez has consistently played in central defence.

In Jurgen Klopp's final seasons, the defender was often used as a full-back on both flanks, and it remains to be seen how he will deal with playing in the middle of a back four.

Any further injuries in defence would almost certainly lead to the selection of defensive midfielder Wataru Endo alongside Van Dijk, and that would leave the team's defence even more vulnerable than it already is.

Should Liverpool let Ibrahima Konate join Real Madrid?

When Trent Alexander-Arnold was playing as the team's right-back, Konate did not have to worry about taking more responsibility on the ball, but he has routinely failed to impress in possession without the Englishman by his side.

Attackers Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak have struggled to make an impact at the top end of the pitch, but they have not received the ball as often as they would have liked.

Slot must find ways of helping his team progress up the pitch from deep areas, and given Konate is yet to show he can play out from the back to an elite level, perhaps moving on from the Real Madrid-linked defender would be sensible.

Guehi is exceptional with the ball at his feet, and his ability to play progressively forward would help the team retain possession and create more chances.