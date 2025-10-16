Liverpool reportedly learn their approach for a midfielder has been unsuccessful, and their failure to strengthen in midfield leaves Arne Slot with a selection dilemma.

Liverpool's approach to Juventus for Khephren Thuram has reportedly been rejected, with the Italian club said to have described him as 'untouchable'.

Despite spending more than £400m in the summer, the Reds continue to be linked with more players for the winter transfer window.

Links to new additions are perhaps understandable given the Premier League champions have lost their last three games in all competitions, with clear issues emerging in areas such as midfield and defence.

Arne Slot added to his defence and forward line in the summer, but he was not afforded the addition of a midfielder, though the Merseysiders have been tentatively linked to the likes of Thuram.

However, TBR Football report that Juve have told Liverpool that they will not listen to offers in January for the Frenchman under any circumstances despite their financial difficulties.

Liverpool's midfield problems: Would Thuram would make sense for Arne Slot

Thuram can be described as an all-action midfielder, with the 24-year-old taking the second most touches in the defensive (14.2) and middle (37.8) thirds per 90 of any Juve player in Serie A this season.

He is a capable ball carrier and is resistant to pressure, though he is not a specialist progressive passer, something that Liverpool currently lack in their midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch has played as a number six since the beginning of 2024-25, but without Trent Alexander-Arnold to aid progression, the Dutchman has been unable to bring possession forward as often as required

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is not as mobile as Thuram, but his ability to play forward would arguably make him a better fit at Anfield, though it remains to be seen Liverpool can beat Manchester United to his signature.

The Reds are set to play Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, and Slot will face a difficult choice in midfield given the usually reliable Alexis Mac Allister has struggled to replicate his form from last season.

If the Argentine is not selected, the most natural candidate to come in and replace him would be Curtis Jones, who is excellent at evading pressure and retaining possession.

Keeping the ball could be key to preventing United from launching counter-attacks, but Jones is not as progressive with the ball as Mac Allister.

Perhaps Jones should start at Anfield, and if Liverpool are encountering difficulties when playing forward, Mac Allister could then be brought on from the bench.