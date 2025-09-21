Liverpool are reportedly at risk of losing one of their defensive stalwarts to a La Liga giant as early as January after a summer move was briefly considered.

Liverpool are reportedly at risk of losing one of their defensive stalwarts to a La Liga giant as early as January after a summer move was briefly considered.

The Reds' rearguard deficiencies have been evident throughout the campaign, albeit not to the point of derailing their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Arne Slot's side survived a late scare to triumph over Merseyside derby rivals Everton 2-1 on Saturday, after also earning a nail-biting 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

Experienced left-back Andrew Robertson opened the scoring in that five-goal thriller with Diego Simeone's side, as Mohamed Salah's free kick deflected off the Scotland international and wrong-footed Jan Oblak.

Robertson started that European encounter after playing most of the 1-0 win over Burnley, where Milos Kerkez was hooked early after a disastrous opening to the match, but the Hungarian was back in the first XI for the Merseyside derby.

Atletico 'not giving up hope' of January Robertson move

Meanwhile, Robertson was an unused substitute for the third time in four Premier League matches on Saturday, as the 31-year-old adapts to being Slot's second-choice left-back following years of guaranteed starts.

Robertson was linked with a shock switch to Atletico during the summer transfer window, although that move failed to bear fruit, and Simeone's side instead captured Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta BC.

However, Football Insider claims that the Rojiblancos have not yet given up hope of luring Robertson to the Spanish capital during the January transfer window, having been 'reminded of his ability' in the Champions League.

Atletico do also have Javi Galan competing for left-back minutes, but the 30-year-old can leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, as can Robertson at Anfield.

The former Hull City man is out of contract in June 2026 and can hold talks with foreign clubs from January as things stand, but there have also been whispers of a new Liverpool contract for the experienced left-back.

Why Robertson January sale makes no sense for Liverpool

Granted, Robertson may not be the same explosive force he was in his younger years, but the Scotland international - who earns £160,000 a week on Merseyside according to Capology - still has plenty of football left in his legs.

Kerkez's mediocre start to life at Liverpool means that Robertson should not rule himself out of starts either, and it is not just at left-back where the 31-year-old could play an important role for the Reds.

Robertson has played at centre-back on a couple of occasions in his career, and given Liverpool's well-documented shortages in the heart of defence, he could be an option there should an injury crisis arise.

If one or more of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are sidelined, Robertson starting at left centre-back is not beyond the realm of possibility, and it makes little sense for Liverpool to let him go in January.