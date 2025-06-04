Liverpool are reportedly 'one round of talks' away from completing the transfer of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian international has been on Liverpool's radar for much of 2025, and it was revealed that personal terms between the two parties had been agreed last week.

Kerkez was ever-present for Bournemouth last season, scoring twice and registering six assists in a brilliant campaign that saw the Cherries finish in the top half with 56 points.

Bournemouth are set to make a tidy profit on the 21-year-old, who was signed for roughly £15m from AZ Alkmaar two years ago, and quickly became a first-team regular at the Vitality Stadium for Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool 'one step away' from sealing Kerkez transfer

© Imago

It looks as though the Cherries could lose a number of their important first-team players this summer though, with Kerkez now set to be first to depart.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool are just one round of talks away from reaching a full agreement with Bournemouth over the transfer of Kerkez.

With personal terms already agreed, the report states that the two clubs are close to finalising the finer details in the potential deal, and the move could be completed before the transfer window closes temporarily during the Club World Cup.

talkSPORT claim that the fee will be somewhere in the region of £40m, and the Hungarian is set to join up with his compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield next season.

Is a left-back one of Liverpool's priority positions?

© Imago

While most of the headlines in the second half of last season centred around Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending exit, many Liverpool supporters were also keen to see the club bolster the opposite flank too.

The club have already signed Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Alexander-Arnold, and Kerkez now looks set to take over from long-term servant Andy Robertson at left-back.

Now 31, Robertson's performances have dipped of late, especially in an attacking sense, as he failed to score, and registered just one assist in the Premier League last season.

That is in stark contrast to the spell between 2018 and 2023, when Robertson was among the best full-backs in world football, regularly hitting double figures for assists, while also being part of one of the strongest defences in English football.

Robertson is now more than likely going to take on the role of second choice, which raises questions around Kostas Tsimikas's future, as he similarly struggled to have much impact in the first team last season as backup to the Scotland captain.