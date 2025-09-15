Liverpool are allegedly among three Premier League giants that are contemplating an approach for a 17-year-old Ligue 1 starlet.

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs that are considering making a bid for Lille prospect Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The Premier League champions extended their perfect start to the 2025-26 campaign on Sunday with a last-gasp 1-0 victory at Burnley.

Having spent in excess of £400m during the summer transfer window, it is perhaps no surprise that Arne Slot's side lead the way in the top flight.

Slit has successfully lowered the average age of the squad and brought in some of the top players for their respective positions in the process.

Nevertheless, as per TEAMtalk, there remains a desire to sign some of the world's best prospects should they come onto the market.

Who is Ayyoub Bouaddi?

The report claims that Bouaddi is attracting the interest from Liverpool, as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

Despite being just 17 years of age, Bouaddi has already earned four caps for France Under-21s, emphasising that he is highly-regarded in his homeland.

Most notably, however, he has incredibly already made 58 senior appearances for Lille, largely playing in a defensive-midfield role.

Bouaddi started seven of Lille's 10 Champions League fixtures during 2024-25, while he has also recently started wins over Monaco, Lorient and Toulouse in Ligue 1.

In an ideal world, Lille will look to retain the services of the teenager, but his contract is currently due to expire in 2027.

As such, Lille can expect a hotly-contested race for his signature to continue in January should they not manage to extend Bouaddi's deal.

Who needs Bouaddi the most?

Of the three aforementioned teams, Arsenal are already well-stocked for players who can play in central midfield and deputise in defence when required.

However, both Liverpool and Man United could plausibly view Bouaddi as a major transfer target, particularly United who need to find solutions in the engine room.

Liverpool already have a number of established options in that area, yet Bouaddi may realistically be viewed as a like-for-like replacement for Wataru Edo as time progresses.

AC Milan are also said to be ready to challenge the English trio in the race for Bouaddi.