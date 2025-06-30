Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo makes his feelings on his future with the Reds clear amid uncertainty surrounding the Japanese midfielder's next career move.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has hinted that he will be staying at Anfield for the 2025-26 campaign amid speculation surrounding his next career move.

The Japan international has never managed to become more than a peripheral player since joining the Reds in 2023 but has nevertheless won the hearts of the Liverpool faithful.

However, after making just two starts across the Premier League and Champions League last season - one in each competition - Endo has admitted that he is not satisfied with his playing situation on Merseyside.

The 32-year-old has also entered the last two seasons of his deal with the Premier League champions, and he was previously thought to be a target for Marseille, managed by ex-Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Despite only being a second-string player under Arne Slot, though, Endo has suggested that he wants to continue with the Premier League champions for the upcoming campaign.

Endo: 'I want to keep winning with Liverpool'

"[When] I came to Liverpool, I really wanted to achieve [the] Premier League title. I feel like this is why I play football," Endo told the Reds Machine podcast, as quoted by the official Liverpool website.

"I hope this is just the beginning to achieve the titles. Because after I came here, I won the Carabao Cup [in the] first season and the Premier League [in the] second season.

"So, I just want to keep continuing to win titles with the fans. It means a lot to me but I still feel like we can achieve something more with the staff and the team and for the fans."

Endo boasts a record of two strikes and one assist from 75 games for the Reds over the past two seasons, and he has an identical number of trophies as he has goals in a Liverpool kit.

The expectation is that the 32-year-old will continue to cover for Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in 2024-25, but he is seemingly content with his backup role at Anfield.

Endo stays, but could any midfielders leave Liverpool this summer?

While Endo is increasingly likely to stick around, Tyler Morton - another backup number six - could depart in search of regular minutes elsewhere after a forgettable 2024-25.

The 22-year-old made just five first-team appearances in the first half of the campaign - and none in the Premier League - before a serious shoulder injury curtailed his season.

However, Morton recently played a starring role in England's Under-21 European Championships title defence, providing a sumptuous assist for Jonathan Rowe's winner in the 3-2 final success over Germany.

If Endo does indeed stay, Morton's path to the first team could continue to be blocked, and an exit is certainly a possibility amid talk of a potential move to the Bundesliga.

In more positive news, another one of Liverpool's fledgling midfielders - an 18-year-old record-breaker - signed a new contract with the club on Monday.