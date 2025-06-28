Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott is reportedly attracting interest from a Bundesliga club, amid speculation surrounding his future at Anfield.

RB Leipzig have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer.

Elliott still has two years left to run on his deal, but it is currently unclear whether he will still be at Anfield next season.

The 22-year-old admitted in May that he may have to consider his Liverpool future after struggling for game time in Arne Slot's first season in charge.

Elliott was restricted to just six starts in 28 competitive appearances, including two starts in 18 Premier League matches.

With Elliott searching for regular game time, a number of Premier League clubs have emerged as potential destinations, including Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leipzig join Elliott race

The Seagulls are understood to be confident of securing a deal ahead of the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

West Ham United have recently been linked with a potential move, meaning Elliott should not be short of Premier League suitors if he leaves this summer.

However, it could also be given the option to leave the English top flight for another top league in Europe.

According to the Daily Mail, RB Leipzig are showing an interest in bringing the England Under-21 to the Bundesliga.

After missing out on Champions League football last term, Leipzig are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of Ole Werner's first season in charge.

Leipzig could view Elliott as a potential replacement for Xavi Simons, who appears to be looking for a way out of the Red Bull Arena.

What is Elliott's asking price?

Liverpool are understood to be searching for at least £40m to part ways with Elliott in the current transfer window.

However, there is a possibility that the Reds could increase the player's asking price following his impressive performances at the European Under-21 Championship.

Elliott has scored four goals in five matches at the 2025 tournament, including a brace in Wednesday's semi-final victory over the Netherlands.

After firing England to the final, Elliott will hope to play a key role in Saturday's showdown with Germany, as Lee Carsley's side look to win back-to-back Under-21 Euros.