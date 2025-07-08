Victor Osimhen reportedly reaches a verbal agreement over his next transfer, one that provides Liverpool with both a boost and a blow.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly verbally agreed a permanent move to Galatasaray, who are growing confident of striking a deal with the Serie A champions.

The Nigeria international's future has been the subject of intense debate for a couple of years now, but this summer was always expected to be the summer where he departed the Partenopei.

Osimhen was frozen out of the Napoli squad by Antonio Conte last summer, shortly before being involved in a whirlwind deadline day transfer saga, in which he was seemingly on the verge of joining Al-Ahli.

However, that deal collapsed as the Saudi giants instead brought Ivan Toney to the club from Brentford, and Osimhen was subsequently shipped out to Galatasaray as a last resort.

The 26-year-old's time with the Turkish giants was an overwhelming success, as he struck a terrific 37 goals in 41 matches across all competitions, as well as laying on eight assists.

Galatasaray 'convinced' of Osimhen move after verbal agreement

After rejecting a lucrative move to Al-Hilal earlier in the window, Osimhen has supposedly decided that he wants to rejoin Galatasaray permanently, and Florian Plettenberg claims that he has verbally agreed a three-year deal with an option until 2029.

The Super Lig powerhouses are now said to be 'convinced' that a deal will be struck imminently, although they are yet to agree a fee with Napoli for Osimhen, whose contract includes a release clause worth €75m (£64.7m).

Even though the striker's contract now only has 12 months left to run, Napoli are apparently insisting that the full value of that clause is paid, despite the risk of him leaving for nothing in the summer of 2026.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Galatasaray's newest bid has hit the £64.7m valuation, but the Lions have not officially triggered the release clause, as they instead want to pay the fee in five separate instalments.

The final decision now rests on the shoulders of Napoli, whom Osimhen has registered 76 goals and 18 assists for in 133 matches in all competitions, including a league-high 26 strikes in their triumphant 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

Liverpool boost and blow with Osimhen Galatasaray news?

While Conte has his long-time associate Romelu Lukaku up top in Naples, the reigning Italian champions are still understood to be pursuing misfiring Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for an Osimhen replacement.

The Uruguay international has failed to justify his £85m price tag in three years at Anfield, and he is supposedly open to trying to reignite his career under Conte next season.

Osimhen's proposed switch to Galatasaray will open the door for Nunez to join the Serie A holders, although it also means that Liverpool are no longer able to strike a sensational swap deal involving the two strikers.

Osimhen was rumoured to have been one of three top striker targets for the Premier League champions, who are also admirers of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, but the Magpies have slapped a not-for-sale sticker on the former.