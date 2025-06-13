Sports Mole provides a complete guide to the 2025 summer transfer window, including opening and closing dates and some of the biggest deals that could be done.

As the on-field focus shifts to the imminent Club World Cup, the off-field focus remains heavily on a blockbuster summer transfer window, and the first significant dealings have already been done.

Clubs across the globe were permitted an extra registration period to complete early signings, and Manchester City were the biggest winners of that window, which ran from June 1 to June 10.

Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri all arrived at the Etihad, while Chelsea captured Liam Delap, Liverpool poached Jeremie Frimpong to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Matheus Cunha swapped Wolverhampton Wanderers for Manchester United.

In just a few days' time, the second - or proper, if you like - summer transfer window will open, and here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive guide to the next market.

When does the 2025 summer transfer window open and close?

After the 'exceptional registration period' shut, teams were granted a five-day pause before the second transfer window opens on Monday, June 16.

That market will run for the duration of the summer as is standard, despite reports earlier this year claiming that clubs would discuss closing the window before the start of the season.

Instead, teams will be free to sign and sell players until Monday, September 1, although there will be a countdown to 7pm rather than 11pm this time around as the window is closing four hours earlier.

However, clubs will be expected to have an additional two hours to complete transfers if they have submitted a deal sheet, meaning that some signings may not be announced until 9pm or later on September 1.

What are the biggest deals that could be done this summer?

The Premier League could soon see its newest £100m+ player arrive, as Liverpool are making a concerted effort to sign Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz in a club-record deal.

Reports have now claimed that the Reds have agreed a deal with their German counterparts, and they could also follow up that club-record deal with another marquee addition in the shape of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

All eyes will also be on whether Arsenal can finally add that elusive big-money number nine to their ranks, as the Gunners decide between RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres; the former appears to be their top pick.

While Cunha's £62.5m move to Manchester United will make many headlines, the biggest transfer stories at Old Trafford should relate to outgoings, as the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are both up in the air.

Bryan Mbeumo or Antoine Semenyo could potentially replace one or both men, but Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur are genuine contenders to capture the African attackers too.