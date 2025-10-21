Liverpool lost 2-1 against Manchester United on Sunday, and though Arne Slot suggested that the Reds could have won, the hosts were not deserving of three points.

Despite Arne Slot's assertions, Liverpool cannot mask their poor performance against Manchester United by referencing chances created, Reds expert David Lynch has argued.

Slot watched on from the sidelines on Sunday as his side succumbed to a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions, losing 2-1 against the Red Devils despite boasting home advantage.

The Dutch boss has called for defensive improvements, but he also pointed out that his players created a number of strong opportunities that should have perhaps won the game.

Reviewing the match, Lynch did not believe that Liverpool did enough to win, telling Sports Mole: "Liverpool were very poor for large parts of the game. The reason you come away not feeling [like they were unlucky] - though they hit the post three times and had over two and a half expected goals - was because the chances didn't come from dominance.

"They had a late flurry where they threw in a load of attackers and hoped for an individual moment of quality. That led to big chances but you didn't feel it was part of a big plan that was coming off for Liverpool. There was no real cohesion in their performance.

"Maybe United didn't deserve to win, but Liverpool didn't deserve to win. If you put yourself in a situation where you don't deserve to win and you turn a game into a flip of the coin and you're relying on good fortune, then you've probably not played very well."

Liverpool had Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo all on the pitch at the same time for a period in the second half, and while the five stars created opportunities, their desperate attempts to equalise and score the winner led to vulnerabilities at the back that were ultimately exploited.

Why did Liverpool struggle against Manchester United and Ruben Amorim?

Manchester United defended in a deep block against the Reds for large periods, with Ruben Amorim's side happy to surrender possession and rely on counter-attacks.

Liverpool have found it difficult to win physical battles this term, and they often struggled to deal with United's long-ball strategy at Anfield.

Lynch expressed his view that the Red Devils' gameplan was relatively straightforward and should not have worked as well as it did, when he told Sports Mole: "They weren't particularly great. They had a very simple tactical plan which was, it sounds like sour grapes, to be compact to the back and send long balls into the channel.

"The problem for Liverpool is that it's too easy to come up with a simple plan that works against them. United's plan was to get in that gap between Liverpool's left-back and centre-half, and to then try hit in behind with quick balls. We saw it work in the very first action of the game which ends in a goal, and from there Liverpool have a mountain to climb."

Liverpool ended the game with 64% possession, but despite their territorial dominance, they faced five big chances.

Should Liverpool be concerned by Virgil van Dijk's performance?

While Liverpool's defence has been subpar for much of the campaign, captain Virgil van Dijk's positive displays have made him stand out as one of the club's best performers in 2025-26.

The 34-year-old was unusually troubled by the likes of Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who all found joy when dropping deeper to collect possession.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch insisted that he was not particularly worried by Van Dijk's display, arguing his struggles were team related, saying: "I'm not too worried about Virgil van Dijk on an individual basis because I don't think there's anything there that makes me think there's decline.

"Like everyone, he's suffering from systemic issues, things not being right in front of him, Liverpool being too easy to get at. It's no coincidence that van Dijk's looked a little bit off in this game. Van Dijk hasn't been struggling this season but Konate has looked poor, both full-backs seem to be struggling too.

"It's all systemic issues because nobody looks comfortable in build-up. They don't have the option, they don't know where they're going to put the ball and you've got full-backs who are taking too many touches in their own half and they're not comfortable doing that, and then that rotation in midfield [hasn't worked defensively]."

Van Dijk cannot be expected to carry the defensive burden at the back all season given he is ageing, and the Reds must find ways of limiting the work he has to do in future matches.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's 2-1 loss against Manchester United