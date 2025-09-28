Arsenal create history in their win against Newcastle United on Sunday, with their winning goal sending a clear message in regard to their title credentials.

Arsenal's game against Newcastle United was the second latest they have been behind in a Premier League game and still managed to win, after their 3-1 victory against Norwich City in April 2013.

The Gunners equalised against the Toon in the 84th minute though Mikel Merino on Sunday, and it looked as if both sides would have to settle for a 1-1 draw.

However, Gabriel Magalhaes managed to score in the 96th minute to claim all three points for the Londoners, and it saw Mikel Arteta's team close the gap to league-leaders Liverpool to just two points.

The victory will also be symbolic for Arsenal, who had been accused by many of failing to get over the line at key moments in previous seasons, but their resolve to find a winning goal showed their title credentials.

Not since Arteta himself equalised himself against Norwich in April 2013 in the 85th minute had the Gunners come from behind to win a game in the Premier League, and the triumph will be an immense boost to fans and players.

Are Arsenal the favourites for the Premier League title?

Newcastle had beaten Arsenal at St James' Park in their prior three clashes at the stadium, with the Gunners failing to score a single goal in those fixtures.

After finishing second for three consecutive seasons, concerns had been raised about Arsenal's ability to make the final step towards major honours.

Arteta's side have rarely produced moments of such drama over the past campaigns, but perhaps their improved squad depth can enable them to get wins over the line where they previously faltered.

Though the Gunners are currently second, they have only conceded three times in the Premier League this term, whereas Liverpool have conceded seven goals.

There must be pressure on Arsenal to win silverware given Arteta has been at the club since 2019, but his team's win last time out was indicative of a newfound resilience that could help them finish first.

Should Mikel Arteta be concerned about his side's reliance on set pieces?

Both of Arsenal's goals against Newcastle were from corner kicks, and they were their 35th and 36th goals from corners in the league since the start of 2023-24, which is 15 more than any other side in that period.

However, while set pieces are becoming increasingly fruitful ways of creating chances, eight of their 12 goals this Premier League season have originated from dead-ball situations.

Eberechi Eze did look threatening in a number 10 role, though he is likely to be moved out wide once captain Martin Odegaard returns to the starting lineup.

Arsenal cannot continue to rely on set pieces as a means of goalscoring - they did not impress from an offensive perspective against Liverpool in late August when they lost 1-0 - and they must improve from open play.

No Data Analysis info