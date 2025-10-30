[monks data]
Team News: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The most in-form Premier League side face the most out-of-form top-flight team on Saturday night, as champions-in-crisis Liverpool host winning machine Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Reds are at risk of losing five straight Premier League games for the very first time, while the Lions are chasing a fifth top-flight win on the spin, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.


LIVERPOOL vs. ASTON VILLA

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Curtis Jones (groin), Alexander Isak (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

ASTON VILLA

Out: Harvey Elliott (ineligible), Emiliano Buendia (foot), Youri Tielemans (calf), Andres Garcia (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

