Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Sunday’s pre-season clash with Preston North End.

Arne Slot will lead his Liverpool team out against Preston North End on Sunday, and he will be keen to integrate his side's new arrivals.

Attacker Florian Wirtz is the Reds' marquee signing of the summer, and he can be expected to start in an attacking midfield role.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are candidates to start as wide forwards, while Federico Chiesa may be given an opportunity up front.

Considering that Sunday's clash against Preston is only the champions' first game of pre-season, Slot could give youngster James McConnell a chance in midfield, and he may start alongside veteran Wataru Endo.

Elsewhere, full-back signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez will be pushing to make their first appearances in a Reds shirt, so perhaps fans will see the duo on the weekend.

Centre-back and captain Virgil van Dijk is likely to take to the pitch, and he could be asked to support teenager Amara Nallo in the heart of defence.

Though shot-stopper Alisson Becker is almost certain to start the 2025-26 season between the posts, Giorgi Mamardashvili will want to play in goal as much as possible.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Nallo, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Endo, McConnell; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Chiesa